LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates July 22, 2024: World leaders pay tribute to Joe Biden as he ends reelection bid

7 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2024, 07:06 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.