Latest News Today Live Updates July 22, 2024: World leaders pay tribute to Joe Biden as he ends reelection bid

World News Live Updates: World leaders pay tribute to Joe Biden as he ends reelection bid
- Biden notified the public of his decision in a letter, a stunning move that upends the 2024 race for the White House. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new nominee.
India News Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir news: Major terror attack at army picket in Rajouri, firing underway. Details here
India News Live Updates: EV makers in India say incentive continuity issues could hurt sales
- What do stakeholders in the electric mobility ecosystem have to look forward to from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's upcoming Budget announcement? Not anything new, it seems. The government's focus may now turn to implementation of its existing schemes
Today News Live Updates: ‘Most stunning acts of patriotism,’ says analyst after Joe Biden bows out of US Presidential Elections 2024 race
World News Live Updates: Joe Biden steps back from US presidential race, backs Kamala Harris to face Donald Trump | Top 10 updates
World News Live Updates: US Elections 2024: Two hours after Joe Biden's endorsement forecast shows Donald Trump leading against Kamala Harris
India News Live Updates: With India facing extreme weather events, govt plans to focus on urban forests in its 100-day agenda
- Under the Nagar Van Yojana, which was launched in 2020, the ministry of environment, forest and climate change plans to promote urban biodiversity to mitigate pollution, provide cleaner air, reduce noise, and to harvest water.
World News Live Updates: ‘Will be even WORSE…,’ Team Donald Trump as Joe Biden exits of US Presidential race 2024, endorses Kamala Harris
- Biden while dropping out of the reace said he was acting in the ‘best interest of my party and the country’