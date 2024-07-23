Latest News Today Live Updates July 23, 2024: On 14 working hours proposal, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge says ‘there is a misconception'

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jul 2024, 07:24 AM IST
India News Live Updates: On 14 working hours proposal, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge says ‘there is a misconception'
- Karnataka IT Minister responds to proposal of 14-hour workdays, addressing misconceptions and offering media briefings. State Labour Minister accuses IT industry of pressuring government for extended work hours.
23 Jul 2024, 06:33 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top Events on July 23: Union Budget 2024, SpiceJet meet for fundraising via QIP, Manish Sisodia bail plea, and more
- Top Events on July 23: Union Budget 2024, SpiceJet's meeting to raise capital via QIPs, Manish Sisodia's bail plea hearing, latest version of Llama 3 model launch, and more.
23 Jul 2024, 06:29 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on July 23, Ford sells first car in 1903 to Space shuttle Columbia launches with X-ray telescope
- On this day: July 23 marks significant historical events including Ford Motor Company's first car sale in 1903, space shuttle Columbia's launch with a powerful X-ray telescope, and Eileen Collins commanding a U.S. space flight in 1999.
23 Jul 2024, 06:25 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Bad Newz Box Office Collection day 4:Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer sees sharp drop on Monday; Check stats here
- Bad Newz Box Office Collection day 4: After an impressive performance over the weekend, the Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri starter movie witnessed a drastic slump on Monday.