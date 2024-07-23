Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates July 23, 2024: On 14 working hours proposal, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge says ‘there is a misconception'

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 07:24 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on July 23, 2024: Karnataka IT BT Minister Priyank Kharge. (Photo: X)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jul 2024, 07:24 AM IST India News Live Updates: On 14 working hours proposal, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge says ‘there is a misconception'

  • Karnataka IT Minister responds to proposal of 14-hour workdays, addressing misconceptions and offering media briefings. State Labour Minister accuses IT industry of pressuring government for extended work hours.
Read the full story here

23 Jul 2024, 06:33 AM IST India News Live Updates: Top Events on July 23: Union Budget 2024, SpiceJet meet for fundraising via QIP, Manish Sisodia bail plea, and more

  • Top Events on July 23: Union Budget 2024, SpiceJet's meeting to raise capital via QIPs, Manish Sisodia's bail plea hearing, latest version of Llama 3 model launch, and more.
Read the full story here

23 Jul 2024, 06:29 AM IST trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on July 23, Ford sells first car in 1903 to Space shuttle Columbia launches with X-ray telescope

  • On this day: July 23 marks significant historical events including Ford Motor Company's first car sale in 1903, space shuttle Columbia's launch with a powerful X-ray telescope, and Eileen Collins commanding a U.S. space flight in 1999.
Read the full story here

23 Jul 2024, 06:25 AM IST trends Live Updates: Bad Newz Box Office Collection day 4:Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer sees sharp drop on Monday; Check stats here

  • Bad Newz Box Office Collection day 4: After an impressive performance over the weekend, the Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri starter movie witnessed a drastic slump on Monday.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.