Latest News Today Live Updates July 24, 2024: Income Tax Day 2024: From standard deduction to revised income tax regime, what's in Union Budget for taxpayers

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
trends Live Updates: Income Tax Day 2024: From standard deduction to revised income tax regime, what's in Union Budget for taxpayers
- Income Tax Day 2024: From revision in the income tax regime to a hike in standard deduction, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several changes for taxpayers in Union Budget 2024
World News Live Updates: Imran Khan refuses to undergo polygraph test after Pak forensic team arrives at Adiala Jail for his examination
- Imran Khan refuses to undergo polygraph test after Pak forensic team arrives at Adiala Jail for his examination
Today News Live Updates: Mumbai's first underground metro, Aqua Line, to begin operation today; 10 points to know about Mumbai Metro 3
- The launch of Mumbai's Aqua Line metro marks a significant step towards enhancing city connectivity and easing travel within Mumbai.
Today News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: Netanyahu's address; Q1 results of L&T, BMW CE 04 launch; Chetana Education IPO and more
- Top Events of the Day: It's going to be a busy Wednesday. Israeli PM Netanyahu is scheduled to address the US Congress. YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to hold a protest in New Delhi. Mumbai’s first underground metro is beginning operations, and India Couture Week is commencing its 17th edition
India News Live Updates: Pernod Ricard's alcohol licence appeal in New Delhi rejected. Here is why
- The rejection adds to Pernod's India woes, with the French drinks group facing two antitrust cases in India while it also contests a tax demand for nearly $250 million for alleged undervaluation of imports.
India News Live Updates: Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, Mumbai; predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP
- Weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert for rain in Mumbai and Delhi. The weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP, etc.