Latest News Today Live Updates July 24, 2024: Income Tax Day 2024: From standard deduction to revised income tax regime, what's in Union Budget for taxpayers

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 08:19 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on July 24, 2024: Income Tax Day 2024: Let's take a look at the key changes announced in the Union Budget 2024 related to income tax.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST trends Live Updates: Income Tax Day 2024: From standard deduction to revised income tax regime, what's in Union Budget for taxpayers

  • Income Tax Day 2024: From revision in the income tax regime to a hike in standard deduction, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several changes for taxpayers in Union Budget 2024
24 Jul 2024, 07:39 AM IST World News Live Updates: Imran Khan refuses to undergo polygraph test after Pak forensic team arrives at Adiala Jail for his examination

  • Imran Khan refuses to undergo polygraph test after Pak forensic team arrives at Adiala Jail for his examination
24 Jul 2024, 07:34 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Mumbai's first underground metro, Aqua Line, to begin operation today; 10 points to know about Mumbai Metro 3

  • The launch of Mumbai's Aqua Line metro marks a significant step towards enhancing city connectivity and easing travel within Mumbai.
24 Jul 2024, 07:32 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: Netanyahu's address; Q1 results of L&T, BMW CE 04 launch; Chetana Education IPO and more

  • Top Events of the Day: It's going to be a busy Wednesday. Israeli PM Netanyahu is scheduled to address the US Congress. YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to hold a protest in New Delhi. Mumbai’s first underground metro is beginning operations, and India Couture Week is commencing its 17th edition
24 Jul 2024, 06:59 AM IST India News Live Updates: Pernod Ricard's alcohol licence appeal in New Delhi rejected. Here is why

  • The rejection adds to Pernod's India woes, with the French drinks group facing two antitrust cases in India while it also contests a tax demand for nearly $250 million for alleged undervaluation of imports.
24 Jul 2024, 06:57 AM IST India News Live Updates: Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, Mumbai; predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP

  • Weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert for rain in Mumbai and Delhi. The weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP, etc.
