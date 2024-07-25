Latest News Today Live Updates July 25, 2024: Preity Zinta, Shubman Gill invest in gym chain blending cricket and fitness

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: Preity Zinta, Shubman Gill invest in gym chain blending cricket and fitness
- Preity Zinta and Shubman Gill invest in DRIVE FITT, a gym chain combining cricket and fitness. Launched by Australian entrepreneurs Mark Sellar and Deke Smith, DRIVE FITT aims for 300 franchises across India within three years.