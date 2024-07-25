Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jul 24 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.30 0.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 392.55 2.67%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 494.05 0.41%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 852.25 -1.35%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 500.05 -0.10%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates July 25, 2024: Preity Zinta, Shubman Gill invest in gym chain blending cricket and fitness
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates July 25, 2024: Preity Zinta, Shubman Gill invest in gym chain blending cricket and fitness

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2024, 12:05 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on July 25, 2024: (L-R) Deke Smith, Preity G Zinta, Shubman Gill, Mark Sellar (Company)Premium
Latest news on July 25, 2024: (L-R) Deke Smith, Preity G Zinta, Shubman Gill, Mark Sellar (Company)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2024, 12:05:16 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Preity Zinta, Shubman Gill invest in gym chain blending cricket and fitness

  • Preity Zinta and Shubman Gill invest in DRIVE FITT, a gym chain combining cricket and fitness. Launched by Australian entrepreneurs Mark Sellar and Deke Smith, DRIVE FITT aims for 300 franchises across India within three years.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue