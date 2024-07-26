Latest News Today Live Updates July 26, 2024: PM Modi to visit Drass today to mark 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas | 10 updates

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2024, 07:52 AM IST
India News Live Updates: PM Modi to visit Drass today to mark 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas | 10 updates
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kargil today on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.
26 Jul 2024, 07:48 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Google Doodle today: Celebrating the start of 2024 Paris Summer Games; here's all you need to know
- Google Doodle today: Today, the event kicks off with a day packed with celebrations, featuring a speech from the leader of the host nation. Following a parade showcasing athletes from the participating countries, the cauldron will be lit.
26 Jul 2024, 07:48 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Mumbai rains: Are schools and colleges open today? BMC says THIS
- Using social media platform X, the BMC reassured citizens that current weather conditions in Mumbai are stable, allowing daily activities to continue without interruption.
26 Jul 2024, 07:42 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Kargil Diwas 2024: PM Modi to mark 25th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, pay tribute to 545 martyrs-India's ‘brave heroes’
- Kargil Diwas 2024: This day commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. On this day, India outed Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh.
26 Jul 2024, 07:41 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Pune rains: Schools closed as heavy downpour batters city; IMD issues extremely heavy rain alert for today | Top updates
- Pune rains: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday, while low-lying areas were inundated
26 Jul 2024, 07:09 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Delhi drenched by heavy rainfall; IMD warns of more showers in next two hours in THESE places
- IMD predicts spell of rain in the national capital in the next two hours. Check details.
26 Jul 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Developing taxonomy for climate finance will put Indian standards on a global platform: Ajay Seth
- India's taxonomy for climate finance will also address investment and usage-related issues, Seth said
26 Jul 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for 'very heavy rainfall in city and suburbs'; check full weather forecast here
- Weather update: The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy showers today in Maharashtra and Goa, and an orange alert for 3 states.
26 Jul 2024, 06:37 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top news today: PM to visit Kargil on 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas; Rahul Gandhi to appear before court in defamation case
- Top news today: PM Modi to visit Kargil on 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas.
26 Jul 2024, 06:28 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on July 26, From Amhedabad bomb blasts in 2008 to Kargil Divas and more
- On this day: In 1971, Apollo 15 was launched from Cape Kennedy on America’s fourth successful manned mission to the moon.