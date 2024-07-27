Latest News Today Live Updates July 27, 2024: Raayan Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush starrer action thriller makes a promising start, mints 12.5 crore

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Raayan Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush starrer action thriller makes a promising start, mints ₹12.5 crore
- Raayan Box Office Collection Day 1: Tamil action thriller starring Dhanush made a good start at the box office on Friday
27 Jul 2024, 08:08 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US Presidential Elections 2024: ‘Joe Biden was a coup by Democrats and nothing else..,’ says Donald Trump
- Former US President Donald Trump takes a dig at Joe Biden during a summit on Friday.
27 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Paris Olympics 2024: Lady Gaga's performance to mysterious hooded torchbearer's appearance; top moments in pics
- From Lady Gaga' pre-recorded performance to a mysterious hooded torchbearer's appearance, there were a lot of moments that captured attention during the first Summer Olympics opening ceremony in France in over 100 years.
27 Jul 2024, 07:35 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony performances leave netizens in anger: ‘How far the West has fallen?’
- Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony: Certain performances at the opening ceremony, held on Friday, sparked controversy on social media
27 Jul 2024, 07:31 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Mumbai rains: Heavy rains to continue as IMD issues yellow alert; Check full forecast, train, flight status here
- Mumbai rains: Yellow alert issued in Mumbai, Thane today
27 Jul 2024, 07:25 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal in the lead; WATCH opening ceremony as the Indian team arrives in Paris
- Paris Olympics 2024:For the 33rd version of the games, 117 athletes have come together to form India’s contingent
27 Jul 2024, 07:19 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Paris Olympics 2024: Lady Gaga shines, Celine Dion makes triumphant return at opening ceremony | Watch
- Celine Dion, Lady Gaga shine at the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony and concluding the event from the Eiffel Tower.
27 Jul 2024, 07:07 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Why 2024 could become the hottest year on record
- Global temperatures reach record highs twice in less than a week
27 Jul 2024, 06:58 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD issues orange alert for very heavy rains in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and THESE states
- The weather department has predicted very heavy rains in several parts of the country. In addition to this, a red alert has been issued in the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra today.
27 Jul 2024, 06:41 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Google Doodle Today: Celebrating the skateboarding events at Paris Olympics 2024; here’s all you need to know
- Google Doodle today: Today, the Olympic games kick off with the new skateboarding events, as per the olympics schedule
27 Jul 2024, 06:39 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events held on July 27, CRPF foundation day to terrorist attack in Atlanta Olympics
- On this day: Key events held on July 27, CRPF foundation day to terrorist attack in Atlanta Olympics
27 Jul 2024, 06:39 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top news today: PM to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meet; India vs Sri Lanka T20 series 2024, and more
- PM Modi will chair the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on Saturday.
27 Jul 2024, 06:30 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Energy firms plan joint hunt for foreign supplies
- Such negotiations may improve the bargaining power of companies such as IndianOil, Bharat Petrolem, Hindustan Petroleum and GAIL, and ensure that they don't compete against each other for the same contracts and drive up prices.