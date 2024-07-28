Latest News Today Live Updates July 28, 2024: PM Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ July episode to be out today

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Jul 2024, 07:38 AM IST
India News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ July episode to be out today
- A study shows that 'Mann Ki Baat' has impacted the lives of over 100 crore people
28 Jul 2024, 07:22 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Mumbai news: Central Railway announces mega block today; THESE lines to remain out of service; Check details
- Central Railway announces mega block on Sunday. Check details
28 Jul 2024, 07:10 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Paris hit by major power outage amid Olympics 2020 event
- Paris hit by major power outage amid Olympics 2020 event
28 Jul 2024, 06:48 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD issues red alert in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat; orange alert for heavy rainfall in 4 states
- Weather today: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for July 28, predicting the possibility of extremely heavy showers in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.
28 Jul 2024, 06:48 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Delhi rains: 3 IAS aspirants died in Rajendra Nagar's flooded coaching centre, Atishi orders probe
- Delhi rains: Three IAS aspirants died in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar area due to a waterlogged and flooded basement on Saturday. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.
28 Jul 2024, 06:47 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Google Doodle Today: Celebrating the football tournamnets at Paris Olympics 2024; here’s all you need to know
- Google Doodle Today: The Paris Olympics 2024 has officially begun, and has entered the second day today. Several countries are scheduled to take part as the tech giant celebrates the football tournaments today
28 Jul 2024, 06:44 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top events today: PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’; Nepal will sign a tripartite power trading deal, and more
- Have a look at today's top events.
28 Jul 2024, 06:27 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events held on July 28, the foundation of NASA in 1958 to the beginning of World War I in 1914
- On this day: Take a look at the key events held on this day, July 28 in past including the beginning of World War I, foundation of US space agency, NASA