Active Stocks
Fri Jul 26 2024 15:59:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.60 3.27%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,118.40 2.51%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 396.50 1.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 502.60 2.61%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,617.80 0.09%
Latest News Today Live Updates July 29, 2024: Google Doodle today: Watch birds turning into gymnasts as Google celebrates Paris Olympics 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates July 29, 2024: Google Doodle today: Watch birds turning into gymnasts as Google celebrates Paris Olympics 2024

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on July 29, 2024: Google Doodle Today is dedicated to all the gymnast athletes who are set to contest in the Paris Olympics 2024
Latest news on July 29, 2024: Google Doodle Today is dedicated to all the gymnast athletes who are set to contest in the Paris Olympics 2024

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jul 2024, 06:26:14 AM IST

Google Doodle today: Watch birds turning into gymnasts as Google celebrates Paris Olympics 2024

  • Google Doodle today: Watch birds turning into gymnasts as Google celebrates Paris Olympics 2024
Read the full story here

29 Jul 2024, 06:19:36 AM IST

Delhi news: Fire breaks out in INA market, 6 people injured; 8 fire tenders at spot | Video

  • Seven to eight fire fighting vehicles are currently at the spot and a dousing operation is underway
Read the full story here

