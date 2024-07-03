Latest News Today Live Updates July 3, 2024: US Presidential polls 2024: Kamala Harris favoured over Joe Biden, CNN poll shows; pressure grows for Biden to step down

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
World News Live Updates: US Presidential polls 2024: Kamala Harris favoured over Joe Biden, CNN poll shows; pressure grows for Biden to step down
- US Presidential polls 2024: The poll indicates VP Harris is competitive against Trump, while Biden's approval declines
India News Live Updates: Top events today: Economic Survey report, Jaishankar to lead Indian delegation to SCO Summit and more
- EAM S Jaishankar leads Indian delegation at SCO Summit reviewing organization's activities and discussing regional issues
trends Live Updates: On this day: Events on July 3, Kolkata's Vidyasagar Setu construction in 1979 to Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon win in 2011
- On this day: Construction of Kolkata's iconic Vidyasagar Setu Bridge started in 1979 to General George Washington also took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1775.