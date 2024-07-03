Explore
Tue Jul 02 2024 15:58:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.50 0.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 826.35 -1.87%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 980.95 -2.07%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.35 -0.92%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 538.10 2.06%
Latest News Today Live Updates July 3, 2024: US Presidential polls 2024: Kamala Harris favoured over Joe Biden, CNN poll shows; pressure grows for Biden to step down
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates July 3, 2024: US Presidential polls 2024: Kamala Harris favoured over Joe Biden, CNN poll shows; pressure grows for Biden to step down

2 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on July 3, 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage before speaking at a post-debate campaign rally.Premium
Latest news on July 3, 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage before speaking at a post-debate campaign rally.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jul 2024, 06:45:27 AM IST

World News Live Updates: US Presidential polls 2024: Kamala Harris favoured over Joe Biden, CNN poll shows; pressure grows for Biden to step down

  • US Presidential polls 2024: The poll indicates VP Harris is competitive against Trump, while Biden's approval declines
Read the full story here

03 Jul 2024, 06:34:55 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top events today: Economic Survey report, Jaishankar to lead Indian delegation to SCO Summit and more

  • EAM S Jaishankar leads Indian delegation at SCO Summit reviewing organization's activities and discussing regional issues
Read the full story here

03 Jul 2024, 06:32:38 AM IST

trends Live Updates: On this day: Events on July 3, Kolkata's Vidyasagar Setu construction in 1979 to Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon win in 2011

  • On this day: Construction of Kolkata's iconic Vidyasagar Setu Bridge started in 1979 to General George Washington also took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1775.
Read the full story here

