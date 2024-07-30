Latest News Today Live Updates July 30, 2024: Rayaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush's 50th movie mints 47.90 crore so far

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Jul 2024, 07:17 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Rayaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush's 50th movie mints ₹47.90 crore so far
- Dhanush's 50th movie had sold 4,36,704 tickets in advance booking and collected ₹6.15 crore, surpassing Karnan's Day 1 collection.
30 Jul 2024, 07:17 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows retaliation against Hezbollah after deadly rocket strike kills 12 children
- Israel has blamed Hezbollah for Saturday evening’s rocket from Lebanon that slammed into a soccer field where the children were playing in the mainly Druze town of Majdal Shams. In an unusual move, Hezbollah denied any role in the strike
30 Jul 2024, 07:12 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top events today: Sitharaman to reply to budget debate in Lok Sabha; Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian to take oath as prez
- Top events today: The Union Finance Minister will respond to budget discussion in the Lok Sabha.
30 Jul 2024, 07:02 AM IST
World News Live Updates: ‘As parents, we…’: Prince William, Kate Middleton offer condolences after tragic UK mass stabbing that left 2 kids dead
30 Jul 2024, 06:56 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Jharkhand news: Howara-CSMT Express train derails near Chakradharpur, 6 injured
- Howara-CSMT Express has derailed near Chakradharpur, between Rajkharswan West Outer and Barabamboo in Chakradharpur division.
30 Jul 2024, 06:52 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Randall's Island shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured in gunfire near New York City migrant shelter
- Randall's Island shooting: Police believe the shooter was retaliating after he was the victim of an earlier robbery at gunpoint. Around 50 people were gathered in an athletic field when the incident occurred which was a few hundred feet from the shelter.
30 Jul 2024, 06:26 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Kerala: Massive landslides hit Wayanad, hundreds feared trapped
- Kerala: Hundreds feared trapped as massive landslides hit Wayanad