Latest News Today Live Updates July 31, 2024: UPSC aspirants death: ‘We'll not work in…,’ Drishti IAS Vikas Divyakirti breaks silence amid students' protest

India News Live Updates: UPSC aspirants death: ‘We'll not work in…,’ Drishti IAS Vikas Divyakirti breaks silence amid students' protest
- Drishti IAS Vikas Divyakirti breaks silence students' protest. Read below.
trends Live Updates: Top events today: ITR filing deadline, Q1 results, Pensioners strike, Congress Parliamentary Party meet and more
- Top events today on July 31: Today is the last date to file your income tax returns, there are a host of Q1 results expected through the day including Tata Steel, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, and more top stories.
Today News Live Updates: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant spotted in Paris with Ambani family for Paris 2024 Olympics | Watch
- The family is in the city while the Paris 2024 Olympics are underway, with Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), also present.
Today News Live Updates: Weather update: IMD predicts more showers in Kerala, a day after Wayanad landslides; Karnataka on red alert today
- Weather today: The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert in Karnataka today and an orange in fifteen states including Kerala where massive landslides took place a day before. and Check IMD's forecast and warnings for the whole of India.
World News Live Updates: India and Canada engage in multiple rounds of talks over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing
- India and Canada hold multiple rounds of talks over Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.
trends Live Updates: Entrepreneur who sought to merge Bitcoin & social media arrested for fraud. Here's why…
- Nader Al-Naji, was arrested in Los Angeles on July 27 on a wire fraud charge filed against him in New York, and civil claims were brought against him by federal regulatory authorities on July 30.
Today News Live Updates: Flash flood in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu washes away footbridge and 3 shops; details here
- Himachal Pradesh floods: A footbridge and three temporary shops were washed away in flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the Tosh area of Manikaran on Tuesday morning. No loss of life reported.
trends Live Updates: Google Doodle today celebrates Paris Olympics 2024: Spot 20 of the most searched sports in Play Ground Puzzle
- Google Doodle celebrates Paris Olympics 2024: Spot 20 of the most searched sports in Play Ground Puzzle
India News Live Updates: Wayanad landslides: Death toll climbs over 120; orange alert issued in Kerala. 10 points to know
- Wayanad landslides: Two landslides occurred in the Mundakkai and Chooramala areas of Vellarimala village have disupted lives of the people.