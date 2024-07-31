Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates July 31, 2024: UPSC aspirants death: ‘We'll not work in…,’ Drishti IAS Vikas Divyakirti breaks silence amid students' protest

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 07:36 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on July 31, 2024: Drishti IAS Vikas Divyakirti. (Photo: ANI)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Jul 2024, 07:36 AM IST India News Live Updates: UPSC aspirants death: ‘We'll not work in…,’ Drishti IAS Vikas Divyakirti breaks silence amid students' protest

  • Drishti IAS Vikas Divyakirti breaks silence students' protest. Read below.
Read the full story here

31 Jul 2024, 07:24 AM IST trends Live Updates: Top events today: ITR filing deadline, Q1 results, Pensioners strike, Congress Parliamentary Party meet and more

  • Top events today on July 31: Today is the last date to file your income tax returns, there are a host of Q1 results expected through the day including Tata Steel, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, and more top stories.
Read the full story here

31 Jul 2024, 07:17 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant spotted in Paris with Ambani family for Paris 2024 Olympics | Watch

  • The family is in the city while the Paris 2024 Olympics are underway, with Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), also present.
Read the full story here

31 Jul 2024, 07:09 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Weather update: IMD predicts more showers in Kerala, a day after Wayanad landslides; Karnataka on red alert today

  • Weather today: The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert in Karnataka today and an orange in fifteen states including Kerala where massive landslides took place a day before. and Check IMD's forecast and warnings for the whole of India.
Read the full story here

31 Jul 2024, 07:02 AM IST World News Live Updates: India and Canada engage in multiple rounds of talks over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

  • India and Canada hold multiple rounds of talks over Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.
Read the full story here

31 Jul 2024, 06:37 AM IST trends Live Updates: Entrepreneur who sought to merge Bitcoin & social media arrested for fraud. Here's why…

  • Nader Al-Naji, was arrested in Los Angeles on July 27 on a wire fraud charge filed against him in New York, and civil claims were brought against him by federal regulatory authorities on July 30.
Read the full story here

31 Jul 2024, 06:34 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Flash flood in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu washes away footbridge and 3 shops; details here

  • Himachal Pradesh floods: A footbridge and three temporary shops were washed away in flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the Tosh area of Manikaran on Tuesday morning. No loss of life reported.
Read the full story here

31 Jul 2024, 06:30 AM IST trends Live Updates: Google Doodle today celebrates Paris Olympics 2024: Spot 20 of the most searched sports in Play Ground Puzzle

  • Google Doodle celebrates Paris Olympics 2024: Spot 20 of the most searched sports in Play Ground Puzzle
Read the full story here

31 Jul 2024, 06:29 AM IST India News Live Updates: Wayanad landslides: Death toll climbs over 120; orange alert issued in Kerala. 10 points to know

  • Wayanad landslides: Two landslides occurred in the Mundakkai and Chooramala areas of Vellarimala village have disupted lives of the people.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.