Latest News Today Live Updates July 4, 2024: Over 7% deaths in India linked to air pollution, Delhi suffers the most: Report
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates July 4, 2024: Over 7% deaths in India linked to air pollution, Delhi suffers the most: Report

4 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2024, 06:46 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on July 4, 2024: Air pollution drives 7% of deaths in big Indian cities. (Hindustan Times)Premium
Latest news on July 4, 2024: Air pollution drives 7% of deaths in big Indian cities. (Hindustan Times)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Jul 2024, 06:46:20 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Over 7% deaths in India linked to air pollution, Delhi suffers the most: Report

  • More than seven percent of all deaths in 10 of India's biggest cities are linked to air pollution, according to a study. Smog-filled Indian cities, including Delhi, suffer from some of the world's worst air pollution.
Read the full story here

04 Jul 2024, 06:41:17 AM IST

World News Live Updates: UK election 2024: Labour Party predicts to oust Conservative Rishi Sunak

  • Britain's Labour party is predicted to win the election after 14 years of Conservative rule. Starmer warns against complacency, while Sunak emphasizes tax rises under Labour. Polls suggest a leftward swing back to the center after years of right-wing governance.
Read the full story here

04 Jul 2024, 06:35:28 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top Events on July 4: Vodafone Idea mobile tariff rise, PM Modi to meet Team India after T20 win, and more

  • Top Events on July 4: Vodafone Idea mobile tariff rise, NEET UG 2024 paper leak row, Team India reached Delhi after winning T20 World Cup, and more.
Read the full story here

04 Jul 2024, 06:35:23 AM IST

trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on July 4, from the 'God particle' discovery in 2012 to US Independence day

  • On this day: Take a look at the key events held on this day, July 4
Read the full story here

04 Jul 2024, 06:30:17 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Weather update: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in THESE places for the next 5 days; details here

  • IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Northwest & East India over next five days with isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in specific regions including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
Read the full story here

