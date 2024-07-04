Latest News Today Live Updates July 4, 2024: Over 7% deaths in India linked to air pollution, Delhi suffers the most: Report

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: Over 7% deaths in India linked to air pollution, Delhi suffers the most: Report
- More than seven percent of all deaths in 10 of India's biggest cities are linked to air pollution, according to a study. Smog-filled Indian cities, including Delhi, suffer from some of the world's worst air pollution.
World News Live Updates: UK election 2024: Labour Party predicts to oust Conservative Rishi Sunak
- Britain's Labour party is predicted to win the election after 14 years of Conservative rule. Starmer warns against complacency, while Sunak emphasizes tax rises under Labour. Polls suggest a leftward swing back to the center after years of right-wing governance.
India News Live Updates: Top Events on July 4: Vodafone Idea mobile tariff rise, PM Modi to meet Team India after T20 win, and more
- Top Events on July 4: Vodafone Idea mobile tariff rise, NEET UG 2024 paper leak row, Team India reached Delhi after winning T20 World Cup, and more.
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on July 4, from the 'God particle' discovery in 2012 to US Independence day
- On this day: Take a look at the key events held on this day, July 4
India News Live Updates: Weather update: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in THESE places for the next 5 days; details here
- IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Northwest & East India over next five days with isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in specific regions including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.