Thu Jul 04 2024 15:59:33
Latest News Today Live Updates July 5, 2024: Drug makers pin hopes on Budget for import duty cut in raw materials; research incentives

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest entertainment news on July 5, 2024: Pharmexcil has pitched for allowing double the amount of research spending made by companies as a deduction while computing their taxable income.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Jul 2024, 06:00:20 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Drug makers pin hopes on Budget for import duty cut in raw materials; research incentives

  • The pharma export council has sought a reduction in basic customs duty (BCD) on imported raw materials for making antibiotics from 7.5% to 5% and enhanced tax incentive for companies to invest in research.
Read the full story here

