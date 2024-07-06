Latest News Today Live Updates July 6, 2024: Anant-Radhika's Sangeet: Mukesh and Nita Ambani's performance with their grandchildren will melt your heart | Watch

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
trends Live Updates: Anant-Radhika's Sangeet: Mukesh and Nita Ambani's performance with their grandchildren will melt your heart | Watch
- Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony took place on July 5. Mukesh and Nita Ambani along with their grandchildren Prithvi, Aadiya, Krishna and Veda set the tone for the family sangeet celebrations with an adorable performance.
Today News Live Updates: Shashi Tharoor takes a jibe at BJP after UK poll results: ‘ab ki baar 400 paar, but in another country’
- Shashi Tharoor, senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP, hit out at the BJP-led NDA alliance on Friday after the Labour Party in the UK bagged 412 seats, securing a majority in the 650-member House of Commons
trends Live Updates: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Justin Bieber lit the stage at Sangeet ceremony, Orry joins | Watch video
- Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Justin Bieber performed his several hit songs at the Sangeet Ceremony held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday
World News Live Updates: US President Joe Biden possibly had medical emergency on Air Force One: Report
- US President Joe Biden may have experienced a medical emergency while aboard Air Force One, according to Leading Report.
India News Live Updates: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mumbai police issue traffic advisory from 12-15 July, know which routes to avoid
- Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mumbai Traffic police have issued an advisory for commuters from 12 to 15 July. Traffic on several routes will remain diverted during the wedding ceremony at Jio World Convention Centre
India News Live Updates: Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Karnataka; heavy rainfall till July 7 in THESE areas
- The Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan ordered the closure of Anganwadis, schools and pre-university colleges.
World News Live Updates: US Presidential polls 2024: ‘I am running the race..,’ Joe Biden exudes confidence in winning elections ‘again’
- US President Joe Biden dismisses speculation about withdrawing from the Presidential race, reaffirms commitment to candidacy for November 5 elections, expresses confidence in winning despite criticism of debate performance.
Today News Live Updates: Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on Saturday, July 6?
- On July 6, 2024, banks will be open nationwide , except Aizawl and Mizoram, due to MHIP day. Online banking services will be available everywhere
trends Live Updates: Watch | Ambani family groove on SRK's 'Deewangi Deewangi' song at Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony
- Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are getting married on July 12.
Today News Live Updates: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone movie numbers drop 23%, mints ₹17.25 crore
- Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: The high-budget sci-fi film raked in ₹677.5 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office, as per Sacnilk. Check full stats here
trends Live Updates: On this day: Events on July 6, from 1st Indian elected as UK MP in 1892 to opening of Sikkim's Nathu La pass for public
- On this day: Key events on July 6, from first women in the U.S. Navy to opening of Sikkim's Nathu La pass for public
India News Live Updates: Hathras stampede: Main suspect Devprakash Madhukar arrested | 10 updates
- Devprakash Madhukar, the main suspect in the Hathras stampede, surrendered to the SIT, STF, and Police. His advocate emphasized ensuring his health and participation in the investigation.
India News Live Updates: Karnataka weather: Schools and PUCs closed today in Udupi as IMD issues red alert for heavy rain
- Heavy rainfall prompts closure of schools and colleges in Udupi with red alert from IMD.