LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates July 7, 2024: Google Doodle Today: Japan celebrates Tanabata festival to reunite lovers Orihime and Hikoboshi. All you need to know

4 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2024, 07:34 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.