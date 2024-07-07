Latest News Today Live Updates July 7, 2024: Google Doodle Today: Japan celebrates Tanabata festival to reunite lovers Orihime and Hikoboshi. All you need to know

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Jul 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Google Doodle Today: Japan celebrates Tanabata festival to reunite lovers Orihime and Hikoboshi. All you need to know
- Google Doodle Today: Tanabata festival in Japan is celebrated with tanzaku wishes, special dishes like sōmen noodles, and honoring Orihime and Hikoboshi, cosmic lovers who reunite once a year.
07 Jul 2024, 06:57 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in Uttarakhand; orange warning in Maharashtra and 3 other states
- Weather today: The IMD issued red alert in Uttarakhand today predicting possibility of extremely heavy showers. IMD forecasted widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in East and Northeast India until July 11.
07 Jul 2024, 06:57 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top events today: Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, MS Dhoni's birthday, India-Zimbabwe T20 match, and more
- Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand postponed to July 7 due to heavy rain alert. Badrinath National Highway blocked in Chamoli district.
07 Jul 2024, 06:45 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Kalki BO collection day 10: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's movie shows sharp rebound, earns ₹34 crore on Saturday
- Kalki BO collection day 10: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's movie shows a sharp rebound, earns ₹34 crore on Saturday
07 Jul 2024, 06:27 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on July 7, London transit attack in 2005 to construction began on Hoover Dam in 1930
- On this day: In 1865, four people were hanged in Washington DC for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth. In 1976, United States Military Academy at West Point included female cadets.