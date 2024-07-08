Latest News Today Live Updates July 8, 2024: School holiday: Mumbai schools will remain closed due to heavy rainfall today

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: School holiday: Mumbai schools will remain closed due to heavy rainfall today
- Mumbai rains: All private, government schools, and other educational instituted will remain closed due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai today.
India News Live Updates: Mumbai rains: Central Railways cancels 5 trains due to heavy rains; Services in Kalyan, Kasara routes restored
- Heavy rains across Mumbai in Maharashtra led to the cancellation of around five trains due to water logging at various stations of the Central Railways. The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai throughout Monday, July 8. Thunderstorms are also likely to occur.
India News Live Updates: Mumbai rains: Alert Mumbaikars! Boarding your flight from Mumbai airport today? Check IndiGo's advisory here
- Heavy rain in Mumbai caused waterlogging, long traffic jams, and disruptions to flight operations.
trends Live Updates: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 11: Movie draws an estimated ₹41.3 crore, enters ₹500 crore club in India
- Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 10: The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer drew crowds over the weekend, pulling an estimated ₹41.3 crore net in India on June 7 (Sunday) and ₹507 crore net since release.
India News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to meet Presiden Vladimir Putin; SC to hear NEET-UG re-exam pleas; Stir in Tata Steel, UK
- Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Modi will commence a two-day visit to Russia, and is slated to meet President Putin for the 22nd India-Russia summit to discuss various bilateral issues. Rahul Gandhi will travel to Manipur to address the ongoing ethnic conflict.
Today News Live Updates: Weather update: Schools shut in Goa on IMD red alert for rains; orange alert in Karnataka, 10 other states
- Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Goa today. Orange alert for West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra and Karnataka for heavy showers on July 8.
India News Live Updates: Mumbai rain: Central Railway restores Kalyan-Kasara local train services; know Mumbai local train update here
- Mumbai rain: The Central Railway restored local train services between Kalyan and Kasara stations at a restricted speed following a disruption due to heavy rainfall.
World News Live Updates: France Elections 2024: Emmanuel Macron will ‘wait’ to make decision as leftists won most seats in legislative polls
- Leftist coalition wins most parliamentary seats in France, Macron's centrists second, and far-right third. No clear majority emerged. Macron needs alliances to govern.
India News Live Updates: NEET UG 2024: SC to hear 38 pleas on alleged malpractices, irregularities in medical exam today
- NEET-UG 2024 row: A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear 38 petitions on Monday in connection with the NEET-UG exam.