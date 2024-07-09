Latest News Today Live Updates July 9, 2024: NEET-UG likely to go online, to follow JEE-Mains pattern. All you need to know

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: NEET-UG likely to go online, to follow JEE-Mains pattern. All you need to know
- NEET-UG likely to go online: The development comes after reports of irregularities in this year’s test.
India News Live Updates: Mumbai local train update: Your train suspended yesterday? Railways resume operations on July 9. Check new schedule here
- Mumbai rains: Schools in Pune and Mumbai will be closed today because of heavy rain that has disrupted normal life in the city. Local train services have also been suspended in the city.
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events held on 9 July, from BSE founded in 1875 to first Wimbledon in 1877
- On this day: Key events held on this day include the formation of Bombay Stock Exchange in 1875 and the beginning of world's first Wimbledon Championship in 1877
India News Live Updates: Heavy rains in Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert, schools shut in Mumbai, Pune
