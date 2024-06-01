Active Stocks
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates June 1, 2024: Top Events on June 1: Modi's meditation break concludes, Phase 7 voting, Arvind Kejriwal's bail ends, and more
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates June 1, 2024: Top Events on June 1: Modi's meditation break concludes, Phase 7 voting, Arvind Kejriwal's bail ends, and more

4 min read . Updated: 01 Jun 2024, 06:55 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 1, 2024: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Jun 2024, 06:55:39 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top Events on June 1: Modi's meditation break concludes, Phase 7 voting, Arvind Kejriwal's bail ends, and more

  • Top Events on June 1: PM Modi's meditation break concludes, Lok Sabha elections phase 7 voting, Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail ends, Cyclone Remal effect in Assam, and more.
01 Jun 2024, 06:48:28 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD warns of heatwave in Delhi, 9 more states; 5 on alert for heavy rains

  • Weather today: IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim on June 1. Southwest Monsoon has advanced into Bay of Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam, West Bengal and Sikkim.
01 Jun 2024, 06:37:33 AM IST

trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 1, from Operation Blue Star in 1984 to India's 1st deluxe train in 1930

  • On this day: Key events on June 1, from beginning of Operation Blue star in 1984 to India's 1st deluxe train in 1930
01 Jun 2024, 06:32:53 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Google Doodle celebrates seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 with voting symbol

  • Google Doodle marks the final phase of India's Lok Sabha Elections 2024, with 904 candidates contesting across 57 seats in eight states and Union Territories. PM Modi seeks re-election in Varanasi, voting in significant constituencies like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
