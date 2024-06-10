Latest News Today Live Updates June 10, 2024: Modi 3.0: Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: Modi 3.0: Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath
- Top actors including Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for a record third term.
India News Live Updates: Modi 3.0: Bill Gates hopes for 'continued partnership' as Narendra Modi takes oath, says PM ‘strengthened India…’
- Bill Gates extends congratulations to Narendra Modi on his third term as Prime Minister, emphasizing India's contributions to global progress in health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation.