Latest News Today Live Updates June 10, 2024: Modi 3.0: Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 02:41 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 10, 2024: ctors Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar greet each other as they arrive to attend the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jun 2024, 02:41 AM IST India News Live Updates: Modi 3.0: Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath

  • Top actors including Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for a record third term.
10 Jun 2024, 02:17 AM IST India News Live Updates: Modi 3.0: Bill Gates hopes for 'continued partnership' as Narendra Modi takes oath, says PM ‘strengthened India…’

  • Bill Gates extends congratulations to Narendra Modi on his third term as Prime Minister, emphasizing India's contributions to global progress in health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation.
