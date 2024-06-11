Latest News Today Live Updates June 11, 2024: Narendra Modi 3.0: ‘No unnecessary statement, speak only when...,’ what PM directed ministers in 1st Cabinet meet

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 06:58 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 11, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first meeting of his new Cabinet, attended by the newly-inducted ministers, at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, in New Delhi, on Monday. (PTI)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jun 2024, 06:58 AM IST India News Live Updates: Narendra Modi 3.0: ‘No unnecessary statement, speak only when...,’ what PM directed ministers in 1st Cabinet meet

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocates portfolios to 71 ministries in his third term. He directs Cabinet Ministers to avoid unnecessary statements and involve Minister of State in decision-making process.
Read the full story here

11 Jun 2024, 06:48 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Weather update today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy showers in 7 states, heatwave warning in 10 states

  • The IMD has issued a warning for heatwave conditions in certain areas of Jammu Division, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Odisha until June 15; in Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for the next three days; in Uttarakhand until June 14; and in Rajasthan for the coming two days.
Read the full story here

11 Jun 2024, 06:44 AM IST India News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: Rahul Gandhi to start Dhanyawaad Yatra, Asian Paints, Tata Motors to give dividend today and more

  • Top Events of the Day: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting in Amethi, UP, as Congress launches its 'Dhanyawaad Yatra' across the state. CM Mamata Banerjee will hold a high-level meeting in West Bengal.
Read the full story here

11 Jun 2024, 06:34 AM IST World News Live Updates: Military plane carrying Malawi's Vice President, former first lady missing, search operation on

  • Malawi’s government said a search has been launched for a plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine other passengers that went missing earlier on Monday.
Read the full story here

11 Jun 2024, 06:32 AM IST trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 11, from China's Yellow River flood in 1938 to first two-wheeler's demonstration in 1817

  • On this day: Key events on June 11, from China's Yellow River flood in 1938 to demonstration of 1st two-wheeler in 1817
Read the full story here

