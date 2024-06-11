Latest News Today Live Updates June 11, 2024: Narendra Modi 3.0: ‘No unnecessary statement, speak only when...,’ what PM directed ministers in 1st Cabinet meet

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jun 2024, 06:58 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Narendra Modi 3.0: ‘No unnecessary statement, speak only when...,’ what PM directed ministers in 1st Cabinet meet
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocates portfolios to 71 ministries in his third term. He directs Cabinet Ministers to avoid unnecessary statements and involve Minister of State in decision-making process.
11 Jun 2024, 06:48 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Weather update today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy showers in 7 states, heatwave warning in 10 states
- The IMD has issued a warning for heatwave conditions in certain areas of Jammu Division, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Odisha until June 15; in Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for the next three days; in Uttarakhand until June 14; and in Rajasthan for the coming two days.
11 Jun 2024, 06:44 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: Rahul Gandhi to start Dhanyawaad Yatra, Asian Paints, Tata Motors to give dividend today and more
- Top Events of the Day: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting in Amethi, UP, as Congress launches its 'Dhanyawaad Yatra' across the state. CM Mamata Banerjee will hold a high-level meeting in West Bengal.
11 Jun 2024, 06:34 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Military plane carrying Malawi's Vice President, former first lady missing, search operation on
- Malawi’s government said a search has been launched for a plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine other passengers that went missing earlier on Monday.
11 Jun 2024, 06:32 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 11, from China's Yellow River flood in 1938 to first two-wheeler's demonstration in 1817
- On this day: Key events on June 11, from China's Yellow River flood in 1938 to demonstration of 1st two-wheeler in 1817