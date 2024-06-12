Latest News Today Live Updates June 12, 2024: Donald Trump to Joe Biden on son Hunter's guilty verdict: ‘Don't worry, Joe — I will save your son…’

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump to Joe Biden on son Hunter's guilty verdict: ‘Don't worry, Joe — I will save your son…’
- Donald Trump addresses Hunter Biden's guilty verdict on Truth social, criticizing Joe Biden. He also expressed willingness to help Hunter after winning the election, calling the right to bear arms America's “the greatest Amendment of them all".
Today News Live Updates: Monsoon tracker: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Karnataka; warns of heatwave in 12 states
- Monsoon tracker: Several north-eastern and south-Indian states are expected to witness wet spells in the coming days. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until June 16.Check full weather report here.
India News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: PM Modi's roadshow in Bhubaneswar, Centre aims for better mid-term fiscal deficit target and more
- Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a significant roadshow in Bhubaneswar on June 12. Nara Chandrababu Naidu, leader of Telugu Desam Party, will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to attend.
India News Live Updates: PNGRB plans ombudsman for CGD, petrol and diesel consumers
- Grievances the ombudsman would look into would range from alleged high tariffs collected from PNG consumers, and complaints regarding delay in initiation or setting up of a new connection to overpricing by petrol pumps, lower dispatch of petrol and diesel to customers, and improper display of prices
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 12, from Indira Gandhi's conviction in 1975 to Nelson Mandela's sentencing in 1964
- On this day: Nelson Mandela sentenced to life in prison in 1964 for acts of sabotage against apartheid government, later released in 1990. Take a look at the key events held on June 12.
India News Live Updates: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi appointed next Army chief
- Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is next Army Chief.