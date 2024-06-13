Latest News Today Live Updates June 13, 2024: Several Indians killed in Kuwait apartment fire, devastating visuals show building go up in flames | Watch

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
World News Live Updates: Several Indians killed in Kuwait apartment fire, devastating visuals show building go up in flames | Watch
- At least 49 people were killed in a fire in Kuwait's building housing workers. Majority of victims are believed to be Indians in Mangaf City.