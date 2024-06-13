Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 12 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.25 0.50%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.60 0.15%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 324.60 2.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 371.35 1.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 839.15 0.47%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates June 13, 2024: Several Indians killed in Kuwait apartment fire, devastating visuals show building go up in flames | Watch
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates June 13, 2024: Several Indians killed in Kuwait apartment fire, devastating visuals show building go up in flames | Watch

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2024, 12:18 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest entertainment news on June 13, 2024: Rescuers arrive at the site of a building that caught fire in Kuwait (AP)Premium
Latest entertainment news on June 13, 2024: Rescuers arrive at the site of a building that caught fire in Kuwait (AP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 12:18:09 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Several Indians killed in Kuwait apartment fire, devastating visuals show building go up in flames | Watch

  • At least 49 people were killed in a fire in Kuwait's building housing workers. Majority of victims are believed to be Indians in Mangaf City.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue