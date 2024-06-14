Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates June 14, 2024: Top events today: PM Modi in Italy for G7 Summit, Hajj begins, Brightcom Group shares suspended from BSE, NSE & more
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates June 14, 2024: Top events today: PM Modi in Italy for G7 Summit, Hajj begins, Brightcom Group shares suspended from BSE, NSE & more

Updated: 14 Jun 2024, 06:38 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments.

Latest news on June 14, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Italy.Premium
Latest news on June 14, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Italy.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jun 2024, 06:38:23 AM IST

trends Live Updates: Top events today: PM Modi in Italy for G7 Summit, Hajj begins, Brightcom Group shares suspended from BSE, NSE & more

  • Top news today on June 14: PM Modi is in southern Italy today, to attend the G7 Summit's Outreach session and hold bilateral talks with world leaders on a wide range of issues.
14 Jun 2024, 06:31:53 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Kuwait fire: Among 45 Indians dead, 23 from Kerala, rest belong to over 10 states — What we know so far

  • Kuwait fire: Of the 45 people, seven are said to be from Tamil Nadu, one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, three migrant workers were from Andhra Pradesh, three from Uttar Pradesh and the maximum, 23 residents of Kerala.
14 Jun 2024, 06:27:44 AM IST

trends Live Updates: World Blood Donor Day: From theme to history; check all other details here

  • World Blood Donor Day: This year marks the 20th anniversary with the theme '20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!'
14 Jun 2024, 06:27:31 AM IST

trends Live Updates: Key events happened on June 14, from first monkey space flight to first hydrogen bomb test in China

  • Key events happened on June 14, from first monkey space flight to first hydrogen bomb test in Chinaz
