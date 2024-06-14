Latest News Today Live Updates June 14, 2024: Top events today: PM Modi in Italy for G7 Summit, Hajj begins, Brightcom Group shares suspended from BSE, NSE & more

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jun 2024, 06:38 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Top events today: PM Modi in Italy for G7 Summit, Hajj begins, Brightcom Group shares suspended from BSE, NSE & more
Read the full story here
- Top news today on June 14: PM Modi is in southern Italy today, to attend the G7 Summit's Outreach session and hold bilateral talks with world leaders on a wide range of issues.
14 Jun 2024, 06:31 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Kuwait fire: Among 45 Indians dead, 23 from Kerala, rest belong to over 10 states — What we know so far
Read the full story here
- Kuwait fire: Of the 45 people, seven are said to be from Tamil Nadu, one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, three migrant workers were from Andhra Pradesh, three from Uttar Pradesh and the maximum, 23 residents of Kerala.
14 Jun 2024, 06:27 AM IST
trends Live Updates: World Blood Donor Day: From theme to history; check all other details here
Read the full story here
- World Blood Donor Day: This year marks the 20th anniversary with the theme '20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!'
14 Jun 2024, 06:27 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Key events happened on June 14, from first monkey space flight to first hydrogen bomb test in China
Read the full story here
- Key events happened on June 14, from first monkey space flight to first hydrogen bomb test in Chinaz