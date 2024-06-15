LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates June 15, 2024: Centre includes new criminal laws in training programs, all Ministries asked to issue suitable instructions

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2024, 12:14 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.