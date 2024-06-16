Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 14 2024 15:58:47
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,597.45 1.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 840.20 -0.44%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.05 0.30%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,105.10 -0.20%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,717.00 -0.54%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates June 16, 2024: Michigan mass shooting leaves numerous victims ‘wounded’
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates June 16, 2024: Michigan mass shooting leaves numerous victims ‘wounded’

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 16, 2024: Police respond to the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says there are 'numerous wounded victims' after police were called for an active shooter. (WXYZ via AP)Premium
Latest news on June 16, 2024: Police respond to the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says there are 'numerous wounded victims' after police were called for an active shooter. (WXYZ via AP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Jun 2024, 06:50:04 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Michigan mass shooting leaves numerous victims ‘wounded’

  • Multiple people wounded in shooting at splash pad in Rochester Hills, authorities say. Oakland County Sheriff's Office reports 'numerous wounded victims' and an active crime scene with potential suspect containment nearby.
Read the full story here

16 Jun 2024, 06:13:05 AM IST

trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events held on June 16, first woman spaceflight in 1963 to incorporation of Ford Motor Company in 1903

  • Valentina Tereshkova made history as the first woman in space in 1963. Bhutan enforced a national tobacco ban in 2010. Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom Day is commemorated on 16 June.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue