Latest News Today Live Updates June 17, 2024: Agnipath Scheme being relaunched as Sainik Saman Scheme? Govt responds to viral WhatsApp message

LIVE UPDATES

6 min read . 07:28 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.