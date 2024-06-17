Latest News Today Live Updates June 17, 2024: Agnipath Scheme being relaunched as Sainik Saman Scheme? Govt responds to viral WhatsApp message

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jun 2024, 07:28 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Agnipath Scheme being relaunched as Sainik Saman Scheme? Govt responds to viral WhatsApp message
- A false WhatsApp message claimed that the Agnipath Scheme was reintroduced as 'Sainik Saman Scheme' with modifications, but PIB Fact Check debunked it as fake.
17 Jun 2024, 07:23 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: Nitin Gadkari to chair meeting in J&K, fuel price hike in Hyderabad, Eid-ul-Adha; and more
- Top Events of the Day: Today, Nitin Gadkari will chair a high-level meeting in Jammu & Kashmir. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde questions Rahul Gandhi amid the EVM row. Equity markets closed for Eid-al-Adha, with MCX opening only in the evening. Eiffel Tower ticket prices rise by 20%.
17 Jun 2024, 06:57 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Ecuador Landslide: Six dead and 19 injured as heavy rains lash country, over 30 missing in ‘large magnitude landslide’
- Ecuador Landslide: Six killed and 19 injured amid heavy rainstorm, more than 30 missing people missing and operations at three hydroelectric plants affected. Central and South America on alert for landslides, rock falls, and flooding.
17 Jun 2024, 06:36 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israel Army's pause in Gaza for aid completely ‘unacceptable’ to PM Netanyahu: ‘We have country with army, not…’
- Israel Army's tactical pause in Gaza for aid completely ‘unacceptable’ to PM Netanyahu: 'We have country with army, not...'
17 Jun 2024, 06:36 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Monsoon update: Sweltering heatwave warning for Delhi today, IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in THESE states
- IMD predicts severe heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR until Monday.
17 Jun 2024, 06:31 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 17, Shah Jahan's wife Mumtaz death in 1631, arrival of Statue of Liberty in NY in 1885
- On this day: June 17 marks the death of Mumtaz Mahal, wife of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, in 1631. Her passing inspired the emperor the construction of the Taj Mahal in Agra.
17 Jun 2024, 06:30 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Govt eyes dozen new mines, increasing mechanized loading to reduce air pollution under 100 day plan
- India is among the world’s largest miners of the fossil fuel, with coal production touching a record 997.4 million tonnes in FY24.