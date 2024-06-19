Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 18 2024 15:44:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.15 -1.04%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 331.70 3.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 844.60 0.52%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,608.75 0.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 491.85 3.04%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates June 19, 2024: Darshan's manager commits suicide at actor's Bengaluru farmhouse, leaves note and video
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates June 19, 2024: Darshan's manager commits suicide at actor's Bengaluru farmhouse, leaves note and video

7 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 19, 2024: Mint ImagePremium
Latest news on June 19, 2024: Mint Image

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jun 2024, 07:52:55 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Darshan's manager commits suicide at actor's Bengaluru farmhouse, leaves note and video

  • Darshan's manager commits suicide at actor's Bengaluru farmhouse, leaves note and video explaining decision
Read the full story here

19 Jun 2024, 07:52:26 AM IST

India News Live Updates: After Pune Porsche case, Rajya Sabha MP BM Rao's daughter runs BMW over man in Chennai; gets bail

  • Another high-profile car hit-and-run case took place in Chennai involving Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao's daughter, Madhuri, a month after the Pune Porsche accident case.
Read the full story here

19 Jun 2024, 07:46:58 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Bomb threat on Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight, airline reponds

  • A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight received a bomb threat message but landed safely in Mumbai. Passengers disembarked after the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay.
Read the full story here

19 Jun 2024, 07:21:15 AM IST

India News Live Updates: IMD weather forecast today: North India sizzles under heatwave, rains likely from...

  • Northern India may get relief from the intense heatwave conditions on June 19, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts. The IMD forecasts light rain and a dip in temperatures over the next few days, bringing much-needed respite to the region.
Read the full story here

19 Jun 2024, 07:15:11 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: KKR, GIC & DigitalBridge in fray to acquire Carlyle’ Nxtra stake for $700 million deal

  • Carlyle Group’s 24.04% stake in Bharti Airtel’s data centre arm Nxtra Data Ltd has three contenders - KKR, Singapore’ sovereign wealth funds GIC Holdings Pte. Ltd and DigitalBridge Group Inc - in a deal having an enterprise value of around $700 million, said two people aware of the development.
Read the full story here

19 Jun 2024, 07:02:52 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top events today: PM Modi in Nalanda, Kejriwal's bail plea hearing, 2 mainboard IPOs open for subscription, and more

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir
Read the full story here

19 Jun 2024, 06:59:28 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Delhi on yellow alert for heatwaves today, Thursday, relief likely on June 21; check IMD's weather forecast here

  • Delhi heatwave: Today's maximum and minimum temperatures will likely hover around 43 and 34 degrees Celsius. Check the full weather report here.
Read the full story here

19 Jun 2024, 06:42:07 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Mumbai bomb scare: BMC headquarter, 50 hospitals get threat emails; probe on

  • Over 50 Mumbai Hospitals Get Bomb Threat Email
Read the full story here

19 Jun 2024, 06:34:21 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Pop star Justin Timberlake arrested for suspected ‘drunk-driving’ outside New York City

  • Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor and spent the night in jail before being released.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue