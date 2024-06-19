Latest News Today Live Updates June 19, 2024: Darshan's manager commits suicide at actor's Bengaluru farmhouse, leaves note and video

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: Darshan's manager commits suicide at actor's Bengaluru farmhouse, leaves note and video
- Darshan's manager commits suicide at actor's Bengaluru farmhouse, leaves note and video explaining decision
India News Live Updates: After Pune Porsche case, Rajya Sabha MP BM Rao's daughter runs BMW over man in Chennai; gets bail
- Another high-profile car hit-and-run case took place in Chennai involving Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao's daughter, Madhuri, a month after the Pune Porsche accident case.
India News Live Updates: Bomb threat on Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight, airline reponds
- A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight received a bomb threat message but landed safely in Mumbai. Passengers disembarked after the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay.
India News Live Updates: IMD weather forecast today: North India sizzles under heatwave, rains likely from...
- Northern India may get relief from the intense heatwave conditions on June 19, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts. The IMD forecasts light rain and a dip in temperatures over the next few days, bringing much-needed respite to the region.
Today News Live Updates: KKR, GIC & DigitalBridge in fray to acquire Carlyle’ Nxtra stake for $700 million deal
- Carlyle Group’s 24.04% stake in Bharti Airtel’s data centre arm Nxtra Data Ltd has three contenders - KKR, Singapore’ sovereign wealth funds GIC Holdings Pte. Ltd and DigitalBridge Group Inc - in a deal having an enterprise value of around $700 million, said two people aware of the development.
India News Live Updates: Top events today: PM Modi in Nalanda, Kejriwal's bail plea hearing, 2 mainboard IPOs open for subscription, and more
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir
Today News Live Updates: Delhi on yellow alert for heatwaves today, Thursday, relief likely on June 21; check IMD's weather forecast here
- Delhi heatwave: Today's maximum and minimum temperatures will likely hover around 43 and 34 degrees Celsius. Check the full weather report here.
India News Live Updates: Mumbai bomb scare: BMC headquarter, 50 hospitals get threat emails; probe on
- Over 50 Mumbai Hospitals Get Bomb Threat Email
World News Live Updates: Pop star Justin Timberlake arrested for suspected ‘drunk-driving’ outside New York City
- Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor and spent the night in jail before being released.