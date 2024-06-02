Latest News Today Live Updates June 2, 2024: Delhi weather today: Gear up for a drizzling Sunday! IMD predicts light-intensity rain in city, neighbouring areas

LIVE UPDATES

7 min read . 07:25 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.