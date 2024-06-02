Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Latest News Today Live Updates June 2, 2024: Delhi weather today: Gear up for a drizzling Sunday! IMD predicts light-intensity rain in city, neighbouring areas

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 07:25 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 2, 2024: Delhi weather today: IMD has predicted mild rainfall in the city and adjoining areas in the early hours of Sunday.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Jun 2024, 07:25 AM IST India News Live Updates: Delhi weather today: Gear up for a drizzling Sunday! IMD predicts light-intensity rain in city, neighbouring areas

  • Delhi weather today: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted mild rainfall in Delhi-NCR and adjacent region on Sunday.
Read the full story here

02 Jun 2024, 07:19 AM IST World News Live Updates: Boeing executives unlikely to be charged over 737 MAX crashes

  • Boeing executives unlikely to face criminal charges over fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 due to statute of limitations.
Read the full story here

02 Jun 2024, 06:52 AM IST India News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in 6 states; warns of heatwave in Haryana and Punjab

  • Weather today: The IMD issued an orange alert for heavy rains on June 2 in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Kerala. Meanwhile, Rajasthan will experience heatwave conditions on June 4 and June 5.
Read the full story here

02 Jun 2024, 06:46 AM IST India News Live Updates: Fire erupts in south Mumbai high-rise, several feared stranded on upper floors

  • A fire erupted in a flat on the 10th floor of a high-rise tower in Byculla, Mumbai. While there are no injuries reported, several people are feared stranded on upper floors due to smoke. Emergency services are working on rescuing them, with the cause of the fire unknown.
Read the full story here

02 Jun 2024, 06:41 AM IST India News Live Updates: Top Events on June 2: Arunachal-Sikkim poll results, Arvind Kejriwal back to jail, Telangana Formation Day, and more

  • Top Events on June 2: Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly election results, Arvind Kejriwal back to jail, Telangana Formation Day, and more.
Read the full story here

02 Jun 2024, 06:36 AM IST India News Live Updates: Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 3.5 jolts Manipur's Chandel

  • Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Manipur's Chandel on Sunday.
Read the full story here

02 Jun 2024, 06:32 AM IST trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 2, from the Indian Citizenship Act in 1921 to Telangana Formation Day in 2014

  • On this day: Key events on June 2, from Indian Citizenship Act in 1921 to Telangana Formation Day in 2014
Read the full story here

02 Jun 2024, 06:26 AM IST World News Live Updates: Festa della Repubblica! Google Doodle celebrates Italy Republic Day 2024

  • Google Doodle celebrated Italy's Republic Day, marking the country's transition from monarchy to republic in 1946 through a universal suffrage referendum. The day is commemorated with parades, concerts, and ceremonies in Rome, where the national flag is raised high at Altare della Patria.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.