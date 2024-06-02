Latest News Today Live Updates June 2, 2024: Delhi weather today: Gear up for a drizzling Sunday! IMD predicts light-intensity rain in city, neighbouring areas

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Jun 2024, 07:25 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Delhi weather today: Gear up for a drizzling Sunday! IMD predicts light-intensity rain in city, neighbouring areas
- Delhi weather today: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted mild rainfall in Delhi-NCR and adjacent region on Sunday.
02 Jun 2024, 07:19 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Boeing executives unlikely to be charged over 737 MAX crashes
- Boeing executives unlikely to face criminal charges over fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 due to statute of limitations.
02 Jun 2024, 06:52 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in 6 states; warns of heatwave in Haryana and Punjab
- Weather today: The IMD issued an orange alert for heavy rains on June 2 in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Kerala. Meanwhile, Rajasthan will experience heatwave conditions on June 4 and June 5.
02 Jun 2024, 06:46 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Fire erupts in south Mumbai high-rise, several feared stranded on upper floors
- A fire erupted in a flat on the 10th floor of a high-rise tower in Byculla, Mumbai. While there are no injuries reported, several people are feared stranded on upper floors due to smoke. Emergency services are working on rescuing them, with the cause of the fire unknown.
02 Jun 2024, 06:41 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top Events on June 2: Arunachal-Sikkim poll results, Arvind Kejriwal back to jail, Telangana Formation Day, and more
- Top Events on June 2: Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly election results, Arvind Kejriwal back to jail, Telangana Formation Day, and more.
02 Jun 2024, 06:36 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 3.5 jolts Manipur's Chandel
- Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Manipur's Chandel on Sunday.
02 Jun 2024, 06:32 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 2, from the Indian Citizenship Act in 1921 to Telangana Formation Day in 2014
- On this day: Key events on June 2, from Indian Citizenship Act in 1921 to Telangana Formation Day in 2014
02 Jun 2024, 06:26 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Festa della Repubblica! Google Doodle celebrates Italy Republic Day 2024
- Google Doodle celebrated Italy's Republic Day, marking the country's transition from monarchy to republic in 1946 through a universal suffrage referendum. The day is commemorated with parades, concerts, and ceremonies in Rome, where the national flag is raised high at Altare della Patria.