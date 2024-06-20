Latest News Today Live Updates June 20, 2024: Putin, Kim Jong Un agree to immediately offer military aid if attacked

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:26 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Putin, Kim Jong Un agree to immediately offer military aid if attacked
- Russian President Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a treaty to provide military assistance if attacked, unsettling the US. The pact elevates their alliance and strengthens defense capabilities, expanding trade cooperation.
20 Jun 2024, 08:10 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Heatwave units, submit data on heatstroke cases’, Health Minister JP Nadda issues new advisory
- Amid scalding temperatures in large swathes of the country, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday directed for special heatwave units to be set up in all central government hospitals.
20 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST
India News Live Updates: PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today! Multi-tier security deployed | 10 points
- Jammu and Kashmir Police enhanced security in Srinagar ahead of PM Modi's visit. The PM will inaugurate multiple projects and attend theInternational Yoga Day event.
20 Jun 2024, 07:57 AM IST
trends Live Updates: International Yoga Day 2024: History, significance to theme; here's all you need to know
- International Yoga Day 2024:
20 Jun 2024, 07:54 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Mumbai rains: Financial capital on yellow alert, showers to continue till June 25; check weather updates here
- Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department predicted cloudy weather conditions with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain today.
20 Jun 2024, 07:32 AM IST
India News Live Updates: When will monsoon hit Delhi, NCR? IMD shares big update
- India Meteorological Department predicts monsoon to reach Delhi-NCR by June 30.
20 Jun 2024, 07:24 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Massive power blackout hit 18 million people in Ecuador, Energy Minister says ‘it shows our fragile system’
- A blackout hit the whole of Ecuador on Wednesday, leaving the nation of 18 million without power.
20 Jun 2024, 07:15 AM IST
India News Live Updates: UGC NET, NEET row: Congress asks PM Modi to take responsibility for ‘paper leak’ issue
- Ministry of Education seeks report on NEET(UG) 2024 irregularities, SC petitions for re-examination over paper leakage. Congress leaders criticize government for lax system in education sector after NTA cancelled the UGC NET exam.
20 Jun 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Weather update: IMD issues heat wave red alert for Uttar Pradesh today; Delhi to get relief from THIS day
- Weather update: The India Meteorological Department predicted warm night conditions for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on June 20. Check full weather forecast here.
20 Jun 2024, 06:59 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On This Day: Key events on June 20, Black Hole of Calcutta in 1756 to Queen Victoria's accession in 1837
- Key events on June 20 include the 'Black Hole of Calcutta' incident in 1756 where around 146 people were confined in a small dungeon leading to many deaths from suffocation and heat exhaustion. Here is the look at several events that occured on June 20.
20 Jun 2024, 06:28 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top events today: PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar; Russian President Putin in Vietnam, and more
- Top events today: PM Modi will visit Srinagar for two days and launch development projects, including JKCIP.