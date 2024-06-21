Latest News Today Live Updates June 21, 2024: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says 'people living in Karnataka should learn Kannada': ‘no language other than…’

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says 'people living in Karnataka should learn Kannada': ‘no language other than…’
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said all residents to speak only Kannada, emphasizing the importance of protecting the language, land, and water.
Today News Live Updates: Weather today: Bihar, 4 other states on orange alert for heavy showers; IMD warns of heatwave in Uttar Pradesh
- Weather today: The IMD issued an orange alert for Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya, forecasting heavy showers. Uttar Pradesh on yellow alert for heatwaves. Check full weather report here.
trends Live Updates: International Yoga Day 2024: Wishes, quotes, images, WhatsApp messages, GIFs to share with friends and family
- International Yoga Day 2024: The day is celebrated every year on June 21 to signify the importance of healthy living and the immense contribution of Yoga in promoting the art of healthy living. Send this quotes, wishes, and messages to your friends and family
World News Live Updates: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to generate £300 million for London's economy as it hosted more concerts than any other city
- London is hosting more performances of Taylor Swift's record-breaking The Eras Tour than any other city in the world, with nearly 700,000 people attending
India News Live Updates: Top events today: PM Modi to lead International Day of Yoga in JK's Srinagar; Arvind Kejriwal to walk out of Tihar Jail
- PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir for developmental projects and International Yoga Day celebrations.
trends Live Updates: International Yoga Day 2024: From Nepal to New York Times Square; watch videos of celebrations across the world
- International Yoga Day 2024: International Yoga Day 2024 is celebrated globally on June 21 to promote the benefits of yoga for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.