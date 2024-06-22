Latest News Today Live Updates June 22, 2024: Mumbai local train updates: Services between Mahim and Goregaon to be affected on June 23, some cancelled

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today News Live Updates: Mumbai local train updates: Services between Mahim and Goregaon to be affected on June 23, some cancelled
- The MRU will be carrying out some essential maintenance activity on UP and DOWN Harbor lines between Mahim and Goregaon and local train services are likely to remain affected
World News Live Updates: US shooting case: 3 killed, 10 injured after man opens fire at grocery store in Arkansas
- Tragic shooting at Arkansas grocery store left 3 dead, 10 wounded. The suspect was identified as Travis Eugene Posey. Police exchanged fire with the suspect. Governor and President briefed on the incident.
trends Live Updates: Saturday Bank Holiday: Are banks closed today, June 22?
- Saturday Bank Holiday: According to the RBI's schedule, both private and public sector banks will be closed on national holidays, regional state holidays, every Sunday, and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month
Today News Live Updates: Weather update: Red alert for heavy rains in Kerala, Karnataka and Goa; UP on heatwave alert today; IMD's forecast here
- West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh could witness heavy showers over the next four days. At the same time, weather conditions suggest heavy rainfall in West Bengal and Sikkim on June 24 and 24 and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 22.
Today News Live Updates: Top Events Today, June 22: GST Council meet, Modi-Hasina talks, Balasore communal violence, more
- There is more to this day, let's read about the top events that are happening today on June 22, 2024.
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 22, from Hitler's Op Barbossa to football legend Maradona's ‘Hand of God’ goal in 1986
- On this day: The day marks a host of events held in past and are an important part of history of geopolitics and sports.
India News Live Updates: Amid NEET, UGC-NET paper leak, anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect
- The Personnel Ministry on Friday night issued a notification, saying the provisions of the law will come into force from June 21.