Latest News Today Live Updates June 23, 2024: Top Events of the Day: India, EU to hold 8th Free Trade talks, NEET PG exam today, IMD weather update and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jun 2024, 06:53 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: India, EU to hold 8th Free Trade talks, NEET PG exam today, IMD weather update and more
Read the full story here
- Top Events of the Day: India and the EU will commence the eighth round of free trade negotiations, IMD forecasts an end to the heatwave, NEET PG 2024 exam will take place today. Meanwhile, 1,563 candidates to retake NEET-UG.
23 Jun 2024, 06:52 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Delhi weather: Light showers likely today, IMD warns of heatwaves on June 25 and 26 | Full forecast here
Read the full story here
- Weather in Delhi today: After weeks of searing heat, the national capital is likely to receive light showers today. The weather department has issued yellow alert for heatwave for June 25 and 26. Check Delhi's weather forecast for the next five days here.
23 Jun 2024, 06:51 AM IST
India News Live Updates: NEET paper-leak: Govt hands over ‘irregularities’ probe to CBI, removes NTA director amid row | 10 things to know
Read the full story here
- Ministry of Education handed NEET (UG) Examination 2024 irregularities probe to CBI for thorough investigation.