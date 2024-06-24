Latest News Today Live Updates June 24, 2024: India needs to growth at 8%, say MPC members who voted for rate cut

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jun 2024, 07:15 AM IST
India News Live Updates: India needs to growth at 8%, say MPC members who voted for rate cut
Read the full story here
- Ashima Goyal joined Jayanth Varma at the last MPC meeting to seek lower interest rates and a change in monetary policy stance to neutral. Both believe that otherwise, growth will take a hit.
24 Jun 2024, 06:44 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Delhi may witness light rainfall today, IMD red alert in Kerala, Karnataka for heavy rains; orange alert in Maharashtra
Read the full story here
- IMD has predicted further advancement of Southwest Monsoon in northern India, causing rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Bengal, Manipur, etc.
24 Jun 2024, 06:43 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top Events on June 24: Adani Ports on BSE Sensex, Sylvan Plyboard IPO, 18th Lok Sabha session, and more
Read the full story here
- Top Events on June 24: Adani Ports on BSE, Sylvan Plyboard IPO, Shivalic Power Control IPO, the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Delhi HC's decision on Arvind Kejriwal's release, and more.
24 Jun 2024, 06:29 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 24, 1st European sighting of North America in 1497 to Henry VIII crowned King in 1509
Read the full story here
- On this day: On June 24, significant historical events include Henry VIII's coronation as King of England in 1509, accompanied by Catherine of Aragon as queen consort. Additionally, in 1939, the Southeast Asian nation of Siam officially changed its name to Thailand.