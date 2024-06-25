Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates June 25, 2024: Russia- Ukraine Ware: EU sanctions 19 Chinese firms over Beijing's support for Russia'
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates June 25, 2024: Russia- Ukraine Ware: EU sanctions 19 Chinese firms over Beijing's support for Russia'

2 min read . Updated: 25 Jun 2024, 06:35 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 25, 2024: A list published in the EU's Official Journal includes several companies located in Hong Kong as well as two global satellite giants.Premium
Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jun 2024, 06:35:46 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Russia- Ukraine Ware: EU sanctions 19 Chinese firms over Beijing's support for Russia'

  • A list published in the EU's Official Journal includes several companies located in Hong Kong as well as two global satellite giants.
Read the full story here

25 Jun 2024, 06:20:55 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: 49 years since Emergency: Why, when and more on Indira Gandhi's attempt to centralise power — a look back

  • Indira Gandhi declared a national emergency in 1975 to suppress civil liberties, citing Article 352 of the Indian Constitution.
Read the full story here

25 Jun 2024, 06:09:20 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange freed after striking plea deal with US in espionage case

  • Wikileaks founder Julian Assange freed after striking plea deal with US in espionage case
Read the full story here

