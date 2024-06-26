Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates June 26, 2024: WikiLeaks espionage case: 'Broke US law but...', says Julian Assange after pleading guilty
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates June 26, 2024: WikiLeaks espionage case: 'Broke US law but...', says Julian Assange after pleading guilty

5 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Livemint

Latest news on June 26, 2024: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (AFP)Premium
Latest news on June 26, 2024: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (AFP)

26 Jun 2024, 07:20:44 AM IST

World News Live Updates: WikiLeaks espionage case: 'Broke US law but...', says Julian Assange after pleading guilty

  • Julian Assange, freed from London jail, pleads guilty to obtaining and disclosing classified US defense information. He admitted breaking US law by encouraging leaks but argues it violates free-speech rights.
Read the full story here

26 Jun 2024, 07:03:04 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Weather update: Sikkim and West Bengal on red alert, Delhi on yellow for heavy showers today; Check IMD's forecast here

  • Heavy showers are expected in Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. An orange alert has been issued for all these states and the UT.
Read the full story here

26 Jun 2024, 07:00:18 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Regulatory fee setback likely for BSE

  • Sebi said to be holding firm decision to levy its fee on notional turnover on options contracts
Read the full story here

26 Jun 2024, 06:59:50 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Lok Sabha Speaker election: Upset over 'no consultation', TMC likely to clarify stance on K Suresh today, says report

  • TMC keeps everyone on tenterhooks as NDA and INDIA prepare for Speaker's post showdown in Lok Sabha today. Mamata Banerjee's party is reportedly disappointed with Congress' nominee K Suresh.
Read the full story here

26 Jun 2024, 06:51:44 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Anti-tax protesters storm Kenya, parliament on fire, five dead as police open gunfire | 10 points

  • Protesters in Kenya demanded rejection of a finance bill introducing new taxes, leading to clashes with police. President Ruto vowed to suppress the unrest, deploying military support.
Read the full story here

26 Jun 2024, 06:00:17 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Mint Primer: Ever seen the rain? The price of a truant monsoon

  • Till 25 June, the rainfall deficit was 19% of the long-period average (LPA). As per the Met office, 21 out of 36 states and Union territories have seen subnormal rains.
Read the full story here

