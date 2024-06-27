Latest News Today Live Updates June 27, 2024: Indian Railways to reduce speed of Vande Bharat, Gatiman Express trains to ‘enhance safety’: Report

Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates June 27, 2024:

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 07:54 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 27, 2024: Vande Bharat Express train. (File)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jun 2024, 07:54 AM IST India News Live Updates: Indian Railways to reduce speed of Vande Bharat, Gatiman Express trains to ‘enhance safety’: Report

  • This adjustment in speed will lead to an extended travel time of approximately 25-30 minutes for these trains.
Read the full story here

27 Jun 2024, 07:51 AM IST India News Live Updates: Economist Amartya Sen rejects idea of turning India into ‘Hindu Rashtra’: ‘Lok Sabha election results reflect…’

  • Amartya Sen criticizes the idea of turning India into a 'Hindu Rashtra' and expresses disappointment over the continued practice of putting people behind bars without trial under the new government.
Read the full story here

27 Jun 2024, 07:28 AM IST World News Live Updates: North Korea tests ‘multiwarhead missile’, coveted by Kim Jong Un

  • North Korea said Thursday it had successfully tested a multiwarhead missile, a sophisticated weapon coveted by leader Kim Jong Un to overwhelm missile defenses in the continental United States.
Read the full story here

27 Jun 2024, 07:16 AM IST India News Live Updates: ‘Monsoon set to reach Delhi by weekend,’ predicts Skymet

  • Delhi had experienced oppressive heat earlier, with nine heatwave days recorded in June so far.
Read the full story here

27 Jun 2024, 07:05 AM IST India News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD forecasts heavy showers in Karnataka, Kerala and 4 more states; yellow alert for Delhi-NCR

  • Heavy rainfall alert for Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh on June 27. A yellow alert for light showers is in place for Delhi-NCR for the next five days, with the exception of June 30, for which an Orange alert has been issued.
Read the full story here

27 Jun 2024, 06:55 AM IST India News Live Updates: Top Events on June 27: SEBI board meeting, President Droupadi Murmu's address, Joe Biden-Donald Trump debate, and more

  • Top Events on June 27: SBI MF to start Silver ETF, SEBI board meeting to approve norms to regulate finfluencers, President Droupadi Murmu's address in Parliament, and more.
Read the full story here

27 Jun 2024, 06:37 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to AIIMS Delhi

  • Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani admitted to AIIMS, stable and under observation
Read the full story here

27 Jun 2024, 06:29 AM IST India News Live Updates: Monsoon rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed today in 6 districts of Kerala; details here

  • Some districts of Kerala have been receiving incessant rainfall for the last two days.
Read the full story here

27 Jun 2024, 06:27 AM IST trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 27, from first colour TV in 1929 to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw death anniversary

  • On this day: Take a look at the key events held on this day, June 27 in past years.
Read the full story here

