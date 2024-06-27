Latest News Today Live Updates June 27, 2024: Indian Railways to reduce speed of Vande Bharat, Gatiman Express trains to ‘enhance safety’: Report

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jun 2024, 07:54 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Indian Railways to reduce speed of Vande Bharat, Gatiman Express trains to ‘enhance safety’: Report
- This adjustment in speed will lead to an extended travel time of approximately 25-30 minutes for these trains.
27 Jun 2024, 07:51 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Economist Amartya Sen rejects idea of turning India into ‘Hindu Rashtra’: ‘Lok Sabha election results reflect…’
- Amartya Sen criticizes the idea of turning India into a 'Hindu Rashtra' and expresses disappointment over the continued practice of putting people behind bars without trial under the new government.
27 Jun 2024, 07:28 AM IST
World News Live Updates: North Korea tests ‘multiwarhead missile’, coveted by Kim Jong Un
- North Korea said Thursday it had successfully tested a multiwarhead missile, a sophisticated weapon coveted by leader Kim Jong Un to overwhelm missile defenses in the continental United States.
27 Jun 2024, 07:16 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Monsoon set to reach Delhi by weekend,’ predicts Skymet
- Delhi had experienced oppressive heat earlier, with nine heatwave days recorded in June so far.
27 Jun 2024, 07:05 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD forecasts heavy showers in Karnataka, Kerala and 4 more states; yellow alert for Delhi-NCR
- Heavy rainfall alert for Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh on June 27. A yellow alert for light showers is in place for Delhi-NCR for the next five days, with the exception of June 30, for which an Orange alert has been issued.
27 Jun 2024, 06:55 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top Events on June 27: SEBI board meeting, President Droupadi Murmu's address, Joe Biden-Donald Trump debate, and more
- Top Events on June 27: SBI MF to start Silver ETF, SEBI board meeting to approve norms to regulate finfluencers, President Droupadi Murmu's address in Parliament, and more.
27 Jun 2024, 06:37 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to AIIMS Delhi
- Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani admitted to AIIMS, stable and under observation
27 Jun 2024, 06:29 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Monsoon rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed today in 6 districts of Kerala; details here
- Some districts of Kerala have been receiving incessant rainfall for the last two days.
27 Jun 2024, 06:27 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 27, from first colour TV in 1929 to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw death anniversary
- On this day: Take a look at the key events held on this day, June 27 in past years.