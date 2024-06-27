Latest News Today Live Updates June 27, 2024: Indian Railways to reduce speed of Vande Bharat, Gatiman Express trains to ‘enhance safety’: Report

LIVE UPDATES

6 min read . 07:54 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.