Latest News Today Live Updates June 28, 2024: US Elections 2024: Joe Biden and Donald Trump begin presidential debate, jobs and economy in focus

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:46 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 28, 2024: President Joe Biden, right, and Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump, left, during a presidential debate hosted by CNN on June 27, in Atlanta

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Jun 2024, 06:46 AM IST World News Live Updates: US Elections 2024: Joe Biden and Donald Trump begin presidential debate, jobs and economy in focus

  • US Elections 2024: President Joe Biden and Donald Trump faced off in a debate to define their unpopular presidential rematch. Both candidates aimed to reassure voters and make their case, with the debate moderated by CNN anchors without an audience.
Read the full story here

28 Jun 2024, 06:44 AM IST India News Live Updates: Roof collapses at Delhi Airport Terminal 1 amid heavy rainfall | Watch video

  • Roof collapse at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 prompts response from 3 fire tenders.
Read the full story here

28 Jun 2024, 06:23 AM IST India News Live Updates: Delhi rains: Heavy downpours in several parts of the national capital ahead of Monsoon's official arrival

  • Delhi: Heavy rain lashed in parts of the national capital and adjoining areas ahead of the official entry of Monsoon in the city
Read the full story here

