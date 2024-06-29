Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates June 29, 2024: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mass wedding for underprivileged ahead of their nuptials in Mumbai
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates June 29, 2024: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mass wedding for underprivileged ahead of their nuptials in Mumbai

3 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2024, 07:18 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates:

Latest news on June 29, 2024: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant prepare to tie the knot at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, on July 12. (ANI Photo) (ANI)Premium
Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jun 2024, 07:18:25 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mass wedding for underprivileged ahead of their nuptials in Mumbai

  • The main ceremonies of Anant Ambani's and Radhika Merchant's wedding will commence on Friday, July 12.
Read the full story here

29 Jun 2024, 07:11:26 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Amarnath Yatra: First batch pilgrims continue their journey to Amarnath cave | Watch video

  • Amarnath Yatra: Continuing their journey to Amarnath cave, the pilgrims from the first batch of Amarnath Yatra 2024 were spotted crossing Baltal
Read the full story here

29 Jun 2024, 06:53:33 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Zelensky says preparing 'plan' to end war with Russia

  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that he was drawing up a comprehensive plan forhow Kyiv believes the war with Russia should end.
Read the full story here

29 Jun 2024, 06:48:31 AM IST

trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 29, from the first Apple iPhone launch to Sachin Tendulkar's world record

  • On this day: Take a look at the key events held on June 29, from the launch of the first Apple iPhone to Sachin Tendulkar's World record in 2007
Read the full story here

29 Jun 2024, 06:32:35 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Weather updates: Delhi and THESE places to receive ‘very heavy rainfall’ till July 1, says IMD. Check details

  • IMD predicted very heavy rainfall for Delhi and THESE places till July 1.
Read the full story here

