Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates June 29, 2024: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mass wedding for underprivileged ahead of their nuptials in Mumbai

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 07:18 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 29, 2024: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant prepare to tie the knot at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, on July 12. (ANI Photo)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jun 2024, 07:18 AM IST India News Live Updates: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mass wedding for underprivileged ahead of their nuptials in Mumbai

  • The main ceremonies of Anant Ambani's and Radhika Merchant's wedding will commence on Friday, July 12.
Read the full story here

29 Jun 2024, 07:11 AM IST India News Live Updates: Amarnath Yatra: First batch pilgrims continue their journey to Amarnath cave | Watch video

  • Amarnath Yatra: Continuing their journey to Amarnath cave, the pilgrims from the first batch of Amarnath Yatra 2024 were spotted crossing Baltal
Read the full story here

29 Jun 2024, 06:53 AM IST World News Live Updates: Zelensky says preparing 'plan' to end war with Russia

  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that he was drawing up a comprehensive plan forhow Kyiv believes the war with Russia should end.
Read the full story here

29 Jun 2024, 06:48 AM IST trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 29, from the first Apple iPhone launch to Sachin Tendulkar's world record

  • On this day: Take a look at the key events held on June 29, from the launch of the first Apple iPhone to Sachin Tendulkar's World record in 2007
Read the full story here

29 Jun 2024, 06:32 AM IST India News Live Updates: Weather updates: Delhi and THESE places to receive ‘very heavy rainfall’ till July 1, says IMD. Check details

  • IMD predicted very heavy rainfall for Delhi and THESE places till July 1.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.