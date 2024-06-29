Latest News Today Live Updates June 29, 2024: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mass wedding for underprivileged ahead of their nuptials in Mumbai

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jun 2024, 07:18 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mass wedding for underprivileged ahead of their nuptials in Mumbai
- The main ceremonies of Anant Ambani's and Radhika Merchant's wedding will commence on Friday, July 12.
29 Jun 2024, 07:11 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Amarnath Yatra: First batch pilgrims continue their journey to Amarnath cave | Watch video
- Amarnath Yatra: Continuing their journey to Amarnath cave, the pilgrims from the first batch of Amarnath Yatra 2024 were spotted crossing Baltal
29 Jun 2024, 06:53 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Zelensky says preparing 'plan' to end war with Russia
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that he was drawing up a comprehensive plan forhow Kyiv believes the war with Russia should end.
29 Jun 2024, 06:48 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 29, from the first Apple iPhone launch to Sachin Tendulkar's world record
- On this day: Take a look at the key events held on June 29, from the launch of the first Apple iPhone to Sachin Tendulkar's World record in 2007
29 Jun 2024, 06:32 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Weather updates: Delhi and THESE places to receive ‘very heavy rainfall’ till July 1, says IMD. Check details
- IMD predicted very heavy rainfall for Delhi and THESE places till July 1.