Latest News Today Live Updates June 3, 2024: Assam floods: Grim situation persists as three more deaths recorded, new areas submerged

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments.
- The flood situation in Assam worsened, with three more fatalities reported and new areas flooded. Over 535,000 people in 13 districts were affected, though slightly down from previous numbers.
- Manipur floods: ‘Continuing efforts to remove water, restore flow of Naga river…’ says Chief Minister Biren Singh
- Weather update: The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall over Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Meghalaya until June 6 and over Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura until June 4.
- Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Ishikawa Prefecture, no tsunami risk reported. Wajima and Suzu cities experience upper 5 intensity tremors.
- Top Events Today: In Karnataka, HC will decide on the petition of MLA HD Revanna regarding a kidnapping case. Kerala's Kozhikode court has summoned Baba Ramdev over accusations of misleading ads. Meanwhile, the Allahabad HC will hear MP Afzal Ansari's appeal in a prominent Gangsters Act case.
- On this day: Muhammad Ali, the heavyweight boxing champion, died on June 3, 2016, in Scottsdale, Arizona at age 74.
- The 93-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch married 63-year-old retired marine biologist Elena Zhukova, 67, at his vineyard in California. Zhukova is his fifth wife, and they began dating last year.
- CCTV Tower maintenance workers face perilous windstorms in Beijing, with a video attracting over 1.1 million views and sparking safety concerns.