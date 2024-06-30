Latest News Today Live Updates June 30, 2024: On this day: Events in history on June 30, launch of Hitler's 'Night of Long Knives', world's first emergency number

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
World News Live Updates: On this day: Events in history on June 30, launch of Hitler's 'Night of Long Knives', world's first emergency number
- June 30: Adolf Hitler initiates 'Night of the Long Knives' in 1934. Margaret Mitchell's ‘Gone With the Wind’ released in 1936. Donald Trump steps into North Korea in 2019.
India News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' resumes; RBI's compliance dashboard deadline and more
- Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' returns today after an election break. Sunita Kejriwal launches AAP's Haryana campaign. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes over as Indian Army Chief. RBI's compliance dashboard deadline approaches