Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates June 30, 2024: On this day: Events in history on June 30, launch of Hitler's 'Night of Long Knives', world's first emergency number

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:37 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 30, 2024: circa 1935: German chancellor Adolf Hitler (saluting), and minister for war Field Marshal von Blomberg, are greeted by a military band, a standard bearer and crowds of onlookers on their arrival. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images) (Representative Image)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Jun 2024, 06:37 AM IST World News Live Updates: On this day: Events in history on June 30, launch of Hitler's 'Night of Long Knives', world's first emergency number

  • June 30: Adolf Hitler initiates 'Night of the Long Knives' in 1934. Margaret Mitchell's ‘Gone With the Wind’ released in 1936. Donald Trump steps into North Korea in 2019.
Read the full story here

30 Jun 2024, 06:27 AM IST India News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' resumes; RBI's compliance dashboard deadline and more

  • Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' returns today after an election break. Sunita Kejriwal launches AAP's Haryana campaign. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes over as Indian Army Chief. RBI's compliance dashboard deadline approaches
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.