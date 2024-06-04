LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates June 4, 2024: Election results 2024: Is it a dry day today, June 4? Here's all you need to know

2 min read . Updated: 04 Jun 2024, 06:52 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.