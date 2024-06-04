Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates June 4, 2024: Election results 2024: Is it a dry day today, June 4? Here's all you need to know

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:52 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 4, 2024: Will the exit polls be accurate? The nation awaits the results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Jun 2024, 06:52 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Election results 2024: Is it a dry day today, June 4? Here's all you need to know

  • All eyes are on the Lok Sabha Election 2024 results as the country awaits the outcome of the historic third term possibility for PM Modi-led NDA. Is it a dry day today, June 4? Check all details here
Read the full story here

04 Jun 2024, 06:39 AM IST trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events held on June 4, from China's Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989 to first Pulitzer Prize in 1917

  • On this day: Key events held on June 4, from horrifying Tiananmen Square massacre in China to the first Pulitzer Prize take a look at the key events held in past on this day
Read the full story here

