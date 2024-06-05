Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Latest News Today Live Updates June 5, 2024: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Return of regional parties may smoothen Centre-State relations

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 5, 2024: This February, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest against the Centre over its delay in releasing financial wages under the flagship MNREGS and the Centre's housing schemes.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Jun 2024, 06:00 AM IST India News Live Updates: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Return of regional parties may smoothen Centre-State relations

  • While some experts said this might cause greater friction between the Centre and states, others saw it as a positive development, and more in line with inclusive development of the country.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.